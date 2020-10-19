MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
14-17-19-26-27-39, Doubler: N
(fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
'Our house is on fire': Suburban women lead a Trump revolt
She walks with the determination of a person who believes the very fate of democracy might depend on the next door she knocks on, head down, shoulders forward. She wears nothing fussy, the battle fatigues of her troupe: yoga pants and sneakers. She left her Lincoln Aviator idling in the driveway, the driver door open -- if this house wasn't the one to save the nation, she can move quickly to the next.
National
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Monday, Oct. 19, the 293rd day of 2020. There are 73 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On Oct. 19,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:12-17-18-26-28(twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $20,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
How Sturgis might have spread coronavirus across the Upper Midwest
Experts say they will never be able to determine how many cases exactly originated at the 10-day motorcycle rally.
Variety
Help! My kids don't want to go outside
After months of lockdown, adults just want to get out of the house. For some children, the issue is more fraught.