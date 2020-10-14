MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-04-10-31-34-37, Doubler: N
(three, four, ten, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
