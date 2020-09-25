MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-11-13-25-27-29, Doubler: N
(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
