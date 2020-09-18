MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-07-14-17-29-39, Doubler: N
(five, seven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
