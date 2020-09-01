MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-19-22-27-29-39, Doubler: Y
(three, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More From Nation
Variety
NYC delays start of school year to do more virus safety prep
New York City postponed the start of its school year by several days to allow more preparation to reopen classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic, announcing a delay Tuesday after teachers said they might OK a strike over the city's drive to open schools.
National
Facebook axes small Russian troll network ahead of election
Facebook said Tuesday that it removed a small network of accounts and pages linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency, the "troll factory" that has used social media accounts to sow political discord in the U.S. since the 2016 presidential election.
National
Oglala Sioux president suspended on improper contact charge
The president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota has been suspended and will face an impeachment hearing after he was accused of inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old boy.
National
McConnell chides mayors for response to destructive protests
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chided some big-city mayors Tuesday for showing a reluctance to "enforce the law" when ongoing protests turn destructive.
National
Study: Cancer cases likely in those exposed to atomic test
After decades of study, the National Cancer Institute said Tuesday that some excess cancer cases likely resulted from exposure to radioactive fallout that wafted across New Mexico after the U.S. government detonated the first atomic bomb in 1945. However, the exact number is unknown.