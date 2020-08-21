MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-11-18-20-23-36, Doubler: N
(three, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Joe Biden vows to unite America, end 'season of darkness'
In accepting the Democratic presidential nomination, the former vice president vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt: "And make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America."
National
AP FACT CHECK: Dems on minimum wage and poverty
Americans tuned into the Democratic National Convention were told Thursday that the higher minimum wage favored by presidential candidate Joe Biden would lift all full-time workers out of poverty. That's not what $15 an hour is likely to do.
Nation
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Friday, Aug. 21, the 234th day of 2020. There are 132 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On August 21,…
National
Takeaways from the final night of the Democratic convention
a gathering in name only — delivered the Democratic presidential nomination to Joe Biden on Thursday, the culmination of a lifelong pursuit that comes at a time of crisis.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:10-11-17-22-24(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)Estimated jackpot: $33,000¶ Maximum…