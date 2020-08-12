MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-04-13-15-23-39, Doubler: N
(one, four, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97
Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family's drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97. Redstone built the company through aggressive acquisitions,…
National
No prosecution for many arrested at Portland's protests
People arrested in Portland since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during the protests that have racked Oregon's largest city for more than two months won't be prosecuted.
National
Feds get more time to weigh Boston Marathon bomber appeal
A federal appeals court has agreed to give prosecutors another month to decide their next step after the court tossed Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence.
Nation
Shooting at Louisiana hospital prompts manhunt
A man was shot and wounded at a Louisiana hospital Wednesday morning in what police called an active shooter situation.
National
The Latest: Spain sets up field hospital in northern city
Spain's army is setting up a field hospital in Zaragoza as the northern city struggles to stop a new spike in coronavirus cases.