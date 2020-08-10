MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-12-29-35-38-39, Doubler: N
(two, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
The Latest: China sees drop in new locally transmitted cases
New locally transmitted cases of coronavirus in China fell to just 14 over the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission reported Monday. The low figure was offset, however, by 35 cases brought into the country by Chinese travelers from overseas arriving in seven different cities and provinces across the country.
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots
Puerto Rico on Sunday was forced to partially suspend voting for primaries marred by a lack of ballots as officials called on the president of the U.S. territory's elections commission to resign.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:9-4-0(nine, four, zero)Estimated jackpot: $24 million04-05-08-18-27(four, five, eight, eighteen, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $25,000Estimated jackpot: $169 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:04-05-08-18-27(four, five, eight, eighteen, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $25,000