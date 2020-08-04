MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-08-11-21-28-29, Doubler: N
(three, eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
World shares mixed after Asian markets track Wall St rally
Shares were mixed in early European trading on Tuesday after a strong day of gains in Asia, while U.S. futures edged lower.Benchmarks slipped in London…
National
The Latest: UN says 1 billion students affected by closures
The United Nations chief says the coronavirus pandemic has led to the largest disruption of education in history, with schools closed in more than 160 countries in mid-July affecting more than 1 billion students.
Variety
Isaias downgraded to tropical storm over eastern N. Carolina
Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded down to a tropical storm after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to an official with the National Hurricane Center.
National
AP Exclusive: Mine consultant agreed Nevada plant in danger
A botanist hired by a company planning to mine one of the most promising deposits of lithium in the world believes a rare desert wildflower at the Nevada site should be protected under the Endangered Species Act, a move that new documents show could jeopardize the project.
Nation
Vehicle malfunction sparked Southern California wildfire
A wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles that has forced thousands of people from their homes was sparked by a malfunctioning diesel vehicle, fire officials said Monday.