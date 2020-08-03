MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-15-24-31-34-35, Doubler: N
(three, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas
Isaias was forecast to become a hurricane Monday as it neared landfall in the Carolinas after bands of heavy rain from the tropical storm lashed Florida's east coast.
National
Rosa Parks letter on Martin Luther King Jr. on sale for $54K
A handwritten letter written by Rosa Parks recalling Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s work in the civil rights movement is on sale for $54,000.The letter,…
Variety
The Latest: France imposes new rules requiring outdoor masks
Beach resorts along France's Atlantic coast, picturesque promenades on the Loire River, farmers markets in the Alps — they're among scores of spots around France where everyone is now required to wear a mask outdoors.
National
'If not now, when?': Black women seize political spotlight
The little girl ran up to her, wide-eyed and giddy.
Nation
Thousands remain evacuated from Southern California wildfire
Evacuation orders remained in place early Monday for thousands of people after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size and forced crews to battle flames in triple-digit heat.