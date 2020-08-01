MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-06-07-31-33-37, Doubler: N
(one, six, seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Biden eyes major foreign policy shifts if he wins
Should former Vice President Joe Biden win the White House in November, America will likely be in for a foreign policy about-face as Biden reverses, dismantles or severely curtails many of President Donald Trump's most significant and boldest actions.
National
Chicago homicides and shootings rise sharply in 2020
Homicides and shootings have surged in Chicago during the first seven months of the year.
National
Texas city commissioner killed in gun battle with police
A Texas city commissioner was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police and a sheriff's deputy who had responded to a domestic disturbance call at his home, authorities said.
Local
Minnesota among 34 states affected by salmonella outbreak linked to red onions
Federal health officials say an outbreak of salmonella infecting nearly 400 people in more than 30 states, including Minnesota, has been linked to red onions,…
Business
Astronauts face final leg of SpaceX test flight: coming home
A pair of NASA astronauts face the final and most important part of their SpaceX test flight: returning to Earth with a rare splashdown.