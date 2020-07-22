MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
10-29-30-34-36-38, Doubler: N
(ten, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
