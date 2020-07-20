MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
10-11-18-23-24-30, Doubler: N
(ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
