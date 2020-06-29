MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-02-03-19-23-27, Doubler: Y
(one, two, three, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops
President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he was made aware of U.S. intelligence officials' conclusions that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan. The Trump administration was set to brief select members of Congress on the matter on Monday.
Business
Zuckerberg wanted to sanction Trump, then Facebook rewrote rules
Hours after President Donald Trump’s incendiary post last month about sending the military to Minnesota protests, Trump called Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. The post…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:07-11-24-26-31(seven, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:4-5-3(four, five, three)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:01-03-04-05-07-11-13-14-15-17-19(one, three, four, five, seven, eleven,…