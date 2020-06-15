MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
06-16-20-23-27-30, Doubler: Y
(six, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
