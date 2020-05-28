MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-08-19-27-31-38, Doubler: N
(five, eight, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two officers caught on tape in death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two officers caught on tape in death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two officers caught on tape in death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two officers caught on tape in death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two officers caught on tape in death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two officers caught on tape in death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:04-10-15-21-27(four, ten, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $30,000¶ Maximum…
National
Inquiry into Russia probe carries political consequences
Attorney General William Barr says he doesn't expect a criminal inquiry into the origins of the Russia investigation to target former President Barack Obama or Joe Biden, the former vice president and President Donald Trump's Democratic opponent.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:03-05-06-07-08-11-12-18-19-20-22(three, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:02-05-07-09-27-33(two, five, seven, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three)Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Local
2nd night of violent protests over Minneapolis man's death
Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores.