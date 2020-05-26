MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-17-19-29-35-37, Doubler: N
(one, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:06-08-26-30-31(six, eight, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $60,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:01-17-19-29-35-37, Doubler: N(one, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Doubler:…
National
The Latest: South Korea reports 19 new virus cases, China 7
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-04-05-07-08-13-15-16-19-20-22(one, four, five, seven, eight, thirteen, fifteen,…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:9-6-0(nine, six, zero)19-30-39-40-41(nineteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $110,000Estimated jackpot: $313 million05-12-15-19-25(five, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $76,000Estimated…