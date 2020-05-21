MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
08-19-27-29-31-37, Doubler: N
(eight, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
