MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-07-16-18-37-39, Doubler: Y
(one, seven, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
European leaders are blunt: A vaccine won't come soon enough
In separate, stark warnings, two major European leaders bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to living with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine.
Business
12 Los Angeles firefighters recovering after explosion
Eight firefighters remained hospitalized Sunday after being hurt in an explosion at a hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles that sent crews running for their lives when a ball of flames shot out of the building and scorched a fire truck across the street.
National
California homeless quarantine in hotels, more rooms needed
Anxiety mounted every time someone at the homeless shelter sneezed or residents got too close. For Matthew Padilla, a 34-year-old with a pacemaker and asthma, catching the novel coronavirus would likely mean death.
Business
Average US gas price up 5 cents over 3 weeks to $1.97
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose a nickel over the past three weeks, to $1.97 per gallon.
National
NY widens testing eligibility as social distancing hits snag
New York City residents who flouted social distancing restrictions for a night on the town got the mayor's wrath Sunday. The city's embattled health commissioner is staying on the job. Gov. Andrew Cuomo got tested for coronavirus on live TV as he announced all people experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for tests.