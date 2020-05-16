MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
08-09-13-25-32-37, Doubler: N
(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:4-9-5(four, nine, five)03-04-09-13-34(three, four, nine, thirteen, thirty-four)Estimated jackpot: $470,00011-17-32-33-46, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3(eleven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-six;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:11-17-32-33-46, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3(eleven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-six; Mega…
National
Texas justices block plan to allow mail vote for virus fears
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday blocked a lower-court order that had allowed residents to vote by mail if they cite concerns about catching the coronavirus at polling places.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-04-05-09-10-14-15-17-18-20-22(one, four, five, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:08-09-13-25-32-37, Doubler: N(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Doubler:…