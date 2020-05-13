MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
09-14-22-24-28-32, Doubler: N
(nine, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
