MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
09-14-15-20-26-37, Doubler: N
(nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
National
Whitmer: Stay-home order still in place; some return to work
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that Michigan's stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15 despite Republicans' refusal to extend her underlying coronavirus emergency declaration, as she amended it to allow construction, real estate and more outdoor work to resume in person next week.
Nation
'I died and came back': 12-year-old recovers from virus
As her desperately sick daughter was being airlifted to a hospital, Jennifer Daly was thinking about all the parts of life that still lay ahead for her 12-year-old and whether she'd ever experience them: Would she get to fall in love? Would she get the chance to get married and have her own children?
National
The Latest: Oprah urges people to digest virus info wisely
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Biden declares sexual assault 'never, never happened'
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday emphatically denied allegations from a former Senate staffer that he sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s, declaring flatly that "this never happened."
Business
Women, minorities shoulder front-line work during pandemic
As America tentatively emerges from weeks of lockdowns, it is becoming clear that the pandemic has taken its toll on workers who have been on the front lines all along.