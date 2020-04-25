MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
06-22-23-25-34-35, Doubler: N
(six, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Chicago's horse-drawn carriages to end next year
The Chicago City Council voted Friday to end horse-drawn carriage rides in the city after Dec. 31.
National
The Latest: South Korea has 10 new cases and no new deaths
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:7-5-1(seven, five, one)03-06-09-14-16(three, six, nine, fourteen, sixteen)Estimated jackpot: $180,00001-27-32-60-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2(one, twenty-seven, thirty-two, sixty, sixty-seven;…
Music
Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80
Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:01-27-32-60-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2(one, twenty-seven, thirty-two, sixty, sixty-seven; Mega…