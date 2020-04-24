MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-13-24-26-29-37, Doubler: N
(two, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
