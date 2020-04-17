MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
08-09-17-27-28-35, Doubler: N
(eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
