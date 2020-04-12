MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-05-06-10-36-39, Doubler: N
(one, five, six, ten, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients
As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can.
National
The Latest: South Korea continues down trend in new cases
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:9-4-7(nine, four, seven)Estimated jackpot: $145 million03-12-25-29-31(three, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $29,00022-29-30-42-47, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3(twenty-two, twenty-nine,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:22-29-30-42-47, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3(twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-two, forty-seven; Powerball:…
National
Biden beats Sanders to win Alaska Democratic primary
Joe Biden has won the Alaska Democrats' party-run presidential primary, beating Sen. Bernie Sanders days after Sanders suspended his campaign.