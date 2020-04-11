MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
09-14-22-23-33-36, Doubler: N
(nine, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:02-11-21-57-60, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2(two, eleven, twenty-one, fifty-seven, sixty; Mega…
National
New York area walloped as global virus deaths pass 100,000
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus surged past 100,000 Friday as the epidemic in the U.S. cut a widening swath through not just New York City but the entire three-state metropolitan area of 20 million people connected by a tangle of subways, trains and buses.
National
Top Navajo leaders quarantine as tribe prepares for curfew
Two leaders of the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. are in self-quarantine as the Navajo Nation prepares for a weekend-long curfew aimed at…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:05-06-17-20-29(five, six, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $32,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:09-14-22-23-33-36, Doubler: N(nine, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-six; Doubler:…