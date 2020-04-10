MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-08-13-27-29-32, Doubler: N
(four, eight, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
