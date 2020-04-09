MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-06-13-25-31-33, Doubler: N
(three, six, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
