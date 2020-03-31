MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
11-17-18-20-31-33, Doubler: N
(eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
