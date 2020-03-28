MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
08-22-24-27-29-37, Doubler: N
(eight, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More From Nation
National
Ski vacation hot spot becomes virus ground zero in Idaho
A scenic Idaho county known as a ski-vacation haven for celebrities and the wealthy has a new, more dubious distinction: It has one of the highest per-capita rates of confirmed coronavirus infections in America.
National
'Choppy waters' await Navy as virus strikes aircraft carrier
The Navy, the military service hit hardest by the coronavirus, scrambled to contain its first at-sea outbreak, with at least two dozen infected aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, one of 11 active aircraft carriers whose mission is central to the Pentagon's strategy for deterring war with China and Iran.
National
The Latest: Brunei reports first coronavirus-related death
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
California has surge of virus cases that threatens hospitals
The surge of coronavirus cases in California that health officials have warned was coming has arrived and will worsen, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday, while the mayor of Los Angeles warned that by early next week his city could see the kind of crush that has crippled New York.
Variety
Sheriff: Girl, 4, found in woods; had been missing 2 days
Searchers on Friday found a 4-year-old girl who had been missing for two days in a wooded area in east Alabama.