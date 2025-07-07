Winning numbers drawn in Sunday's Wisconsin Pick 4

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
0, 4, 6, 9
(zero, four, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
0, 4, 6, 9
(zero, four, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were: