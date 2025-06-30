Winning numbers drawn in Sunday's Wisconsin Badger 5

Things To Do

The Associated Press
June 30, 2025 at 3:11AM

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:

2, 6, 10, 19, 20

(two, six, ten, nineteen, twenty)

