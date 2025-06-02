Winning numbers drawn in Sunday's Wisconsin Badger 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
1, 3, 20, 23, 31
(one, three, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
1, 3, 20, 23, 31
(one, three, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were: