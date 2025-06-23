Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 1:21AM

1, 2, 6

(one, two, six)

