Winning numbers drawn in Sunday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
2, 11, 12, 14, 29
(two, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
2, 11, 12, 14, 29
(two, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
Belgium rolled out the blue carpet Saturday for Rihanna and other stars who turned out for the world premiere of the new Smurf movie.