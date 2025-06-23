Winning numbers drawn in Sunday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
5, 10, 12, 20, 25
(five, ten, twelve, twenty, twenty-five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
5, 10, 12, 20, 25
(five, ten, twelve, twenty, twenty-five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
Simon Cracker's collection for next summer is an expression of exasperation with a world of uninformed ''experts,'' and as an antidote the Italian upcycled brand has distilled its focus to singular, spotlight garments, paired with a Simon Cracker new uniform.