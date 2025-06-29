Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Wisconsin Pick 4

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
0, 3, 4, 6
(zero, three, four, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
0, 3, 4, 6
(zero, three, four, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were: