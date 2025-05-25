Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Wisconsin Pick 4

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
1, 1, 4, 9
(one, one, four, nine)
A private plane approaching an airport crashed in a San Diego neighborhood, killing the six people on board, including groundbreaking alternative music executive Dave Shapiro.