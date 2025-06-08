Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Wisconsin Pick 3

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:
2, 7, 8
(two, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:
2, 7, 8
(two, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin All or Nothing" game were: