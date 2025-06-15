Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Wisconsin Megabucks

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Megabucks" game were:
18, 31, 41, 43, 46, 47
(eightteen, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Megabucks" game were:
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Megabucks" game were:
18, 31, 41, 43, 46, 47
(eightteen, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: