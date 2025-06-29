Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Wisconsin Badger 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 3:16AM

2, 4, 7, 17, 22

2, 4, 7, 17, 22

(two, four, seven, seventeen, twenty-two)

