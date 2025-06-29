Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Wisconsin Badger 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
2, 4, 7, 17, 22
(two, four, seven, seventeen, twenty-two)
