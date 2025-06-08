Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Wisconsin Badger 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:

The Associated Press
June 8, 2025 at 3:11AM

9, 13, 16, 21, 25

(nine, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

