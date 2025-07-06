Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

The Associated Press
July 6, 2025 at 12:21AM

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

2, 5, 9

(two, five, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Minnesota Pick 3

Things To Do

Julian McMahon, actor who appeared in 'Fantastic Four' films and TV show 'Charmed,' has died