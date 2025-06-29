Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 12:21AM

0, 4, 7

(zero, four, seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

