Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
3, 6, 9
(three, six, nine)
An Oregon man who quit his job at a tire company and liquidated his retirement savings to set sail for Hawaii with his cat, Phoenix, reached his destination Saturday, welcomed by cheering fans at the end of a weekslong journey that he documented for his mass of followers on social media.