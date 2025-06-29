Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
8, 13, 20, 28, 29
(eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
8, 13, 20, 28, 29
(eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
Hundreds of protesters marched through Venice's central streets on Saturday to say ''No'' to billionaire Jeff Bezos, his bride and their much-awaited wedding extravaganza, which reached its third and final day amid celebrity-crowded parties and the outcries of tired residents.