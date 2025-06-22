Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 1:21AM

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

8, 12, 15, 24, 32

(eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-two)

