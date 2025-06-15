Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
8, 20, 24, 27, 34
(eight, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
