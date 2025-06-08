Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Minnesota North 5

Things To Do

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

The Associated Press
June 8, 2025 at 1:21AM

9, 17, 18, 33, 34

(nine, seventeen, eightteen, thirty-three, thirty-four)

